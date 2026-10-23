Software craft and quality

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My name is Marcin Wichary (he/him). I’ve worked as a UX designer, typographer, front-end person, and manager at Google, Medium, and Figma. I’ve also written a book about keyboards and typing, gave talks, and published essays about design, typography, and technology.

Unsung is my blog about software craft and quality.

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Continued from “Hindered by its headline feature”

Apple’s iPod recreation

Just a week ago, I bemoaned the lack of any good iPod click wheel explainers, and today the news broke about Apple Music hiding a functioning iPod on their 404 page.

I am usually not a fan of easter eggs – most of them are poorly made – but this might be the best iPod recreation I’ve seen, and it’s an interesting thing to study:

  • I think it generally covers all the modes etc.
  • (with small exceptions) the typography looks accurate,
  • it has the little “haptic” beeps,
  • it has proper acceleration and the scrollbar,
  • it has a little music library with various playlists,
  • I have only noticed a few small bugs.

Most importantly, it works well on mobile, too – well, some of the page chrome and ads feel a bit the way, but it’s not a big deal (and you can hide them using the Hide Distracting Items feature in Safari) – so you can pretend you’re holding an iPod in your hand. Worth spending a bit of time with it, especially if you have never used an iPod in your life:

Kudos to whomever put this together. This is how you do easter eggs.

I tagged this as emulation, even though this is a grounds-up recreation in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Oct 23, 2026